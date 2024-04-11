Daughters of Murder Victim Express Anger Over Offender's Death

The grieving daughters of a woman feared 'murdered' by a dangerous Scots sex offender have said he "shouldn't have been allowed to die". The decaying body of Glasgow-born Richard Scatchard was discovered in a caravan last week following a major police manhunt for the predator. Cops wanted to speak to him as part of their murder probe into the death of the 61-year-old Kelly Faiers.

She was pronounced dead at Scatchard's home in Minehead, Somerset, on October 15 last year after being seen at the pub with him just hours before. Scatchard, who also used the name Richard Dunlop, was previously described as a "danger to women" and had previous convictions for sexual offences including drugging his victims. Kelly's daughters, Jazz Faiers and Tania Jackson, told the BBC they feel they have been robbed of closure due to 70-year-old Scatchard's death. Jazz said: "I'm glad he can't harm anyone else, but it doesn't bring us any form of closure or justice. "There should have been a court case. The whole thing wasn't fair on us and his past victims. He shouldn't have been allowed to die." Eldest daughter Tania added that she believed officers had made an error by failing to check the caravan where he was found - just 10 miles away from his hom

