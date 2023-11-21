Data breach in Canada may have impacted public sector workers since 1999

The government of Canada is investigating a data breach that may have impacted public sector workers dating back to 1999. The breach involved servers holding data related to current and former government staff, members of the armed forces, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police workers. No specific individuals impacted have been identified yet due to the large amount of data being analyzed. The government has informed relevant authorities about the breach.





