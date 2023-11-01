Darwin Nunez stunner sends Liverpool into quarter-finals

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Liverpool player ratings as Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah great vs BournemouthLiverpool player ratings from Ian Doyle after the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Liverpool line-ups for Bournemouth as Nunez and Salah decisions madeOur writers have named their teams for the Carabao Cup clash Read more ⮕

Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez stake claims for starting No.9 spot as youngsters Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah catch the eye in Carabao Cup victoryDarwin Nunez came to the rescue for Liverpool with a lovely strike to secure a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory against Bournemouth, sending the Reds into the quarter-finals. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Transfer Target to Feature in Copa Libertadores FinalFluminense's decision to resist selling their Brazil international has paid off as they compete in the Copa Libertadores final. Liverpool fans may tune in to get a closer look at their transfer target. Read more ⮕

The cheapest we've seen the latest Liverpool kit on sale forThe Red's latest home, away and third strips are currently available for a discounted price just ten games into the new Premier League season Read more ⮕

'Immersive' trainer festival returns to Liverpool this monthLaces Out showcases rare trainers from the likes of Adidas and Nike Read more ⮕