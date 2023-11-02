Darwin Nunez leaves Bournemouth fans embarrassed and Liverpool away end loved it

And while it is a different type of precious metal Liverpool are aiming to stride towards, the lyrics to You'll Never Walk Alone probably never sounded so literal as the Reds fended off the twin onslaughts of Storm Ciaran and a spirited Bournemouth to reach the League Cup quarter-finals.

But the Reds have a real resilience about them these days and a much-changed team managed to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Vitality to move into the last eight. Success in the Carabao Cup in the season before last provided the whole club with the impetus needed to really kick on for the final quarter of a campaign that ended with an FA Cup trophy, 92 Premier League points and a Champions League final spot.

As a stand-alone achievement a 10th trophy this term might not necessarily be viewed as proof that Klopp’s ‘Liverpool 2.0’ are as polished and as rounded as the first iteration but it could be the first building block towards something special, all while adding another honour to an already lengthy list under the current manager and some further decoration to a bulging trophy cabinet. headtopics.com

And with the strength in depth at Anfield - as well as some other high profile clubs already by the wayside - who says Liverpool can't get to double figures this time out? Once more, Klopp rang the changes, with as many as eight seeing just Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Mohamed Salah keep their places with the Egyptian captaining the side on just his fifth ever appearance for the Reds in the League Cup. Jarell Quansah started at centre-half and was outstanding.

The opening goal arrived when Cody Gakpo, who was making his first start since the end of September, reacted quickest to turn it past Andrei Radu after his first effort was thwarted following some penalty-box pinball. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Liverpool player ratings as Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah great vs BournemouthLiverpool player ratings from Ian Doyle after the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Liverpool line-ups for Bournemouth as Nunez and Salah decisions madeOur writers have named their teams for the Carabao Cup clash Read more ⮕

Liverpool fans all make the same joke after Darwin Nunez’s stunning curling goal...Liverpool fans joked Darwin Nunez is a certainty to win the Ballon d’Or after his stunning goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. After being pegged back by the Premier League struggler… Read more ⮕

Darwin Nunez stunner sends Liverpool into quarter-finalsNunez stunner sends Liverpool into quarter-finals Read more ⮕

Darwin Nunez is about to unleash potential as full-time actions speak volumesReport from Ian Doyle after Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp thrilled as Liverpool weather storm at BournemouthSubstitute Darwin Nunez settled a fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds. Read more ⮕