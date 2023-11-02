Darwin Nunez leaves Bournemouth fans embarrassed and Liverpool away end loved it

And while it is a different type of precious metal Liverpool are aiming to stride towards, the lyrics to You'll Never Walk Alone probably never sounded so literal as the Reds fended off the twin onslaughts of Storm Ciaran and a spirited Bournemouth to reach the League Cup quarter-finals.
But the Reds have a real resilience about them these days and a much-changed team managed to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Vitality to move into the last eight. Success in the Carabao Cup in the season before last provided the whole club with the impetus needed to really kick on for the final quarter of a campaign that ended with an FA Cup trophy, 92 Premier League points and a Champions League final spot.
As a stand-alone achievement a 10th trophy this term might not necessarily be viewed as proof that Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' are as polished and as rounded as the first iteration but it could be the first building block towards something special, all while adding another honour to an already lengthy list under the current manager and some further decoration to a bulging trophy cabinet.
And with the strength in depth at Anfield - as well as some other high profile clubs already by the wayside - who says Liverpool can't get to double figures this time out? Once more, Klopp rang the changes, with as many as eight seeing just Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Mohamed Salah keep their places with the Egyptian captaining the side on just his fifth ever appearance for the Reds in the League Cup. Jarell Quansah started at centre-half and was outstanding.
The opening goal arrived when Cody Gakpo, who was making his first start since the end of September, reacted quickest to turn it past Andrei Radu after his first effort was thwarted following some penalty-box pinball.