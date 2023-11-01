Darwin Nunez is about to unleash potential as full-time actions speak volumes

The Bournemouth supporters should really have known an awful lot better. You just don’t tweak the tail of Darwin Nunez.

When, with the clock ticking on to 70 minutes, he was found by a searching pass from fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool striker miscontrolled to prompt dismissive jeers from the home fans.Nunez duly sprinted away towards the touchline to retrieve possession, turned back towards goal and then forced his marker Chris Mepham to backpedal into the penalty area before, from an angle, curling a magnificent effort that arced over goalkeeper Andrei Radu into the top corner.

The Uruguayan had been on the pitch less than 10 minutes, thrown into a delicately-poised League Cup fourth round tie in which the atrocious conditions were almost as much an opponent to overcome for each team as any rival player on the pitch. headtopics.com

But that was all it took for Nunez to fire the Reds into the last eight and further demonstrate how he is now becoming the all-action, devastating, brutal striker that prompted Liverpool to commit a club record fee on his services two summers ago.

Nunez has moved on to seven goals and five assists in 14 appearances for the Reds this season, averaging a goal contribution every 56 minutes. If he’s on the pitch, then something invariably is going to happen. headtopics.com

Just as encouraging for Jurgen Klopp, though, is how Nunez’s all-round game is allowing him to dovetail with both his team-mates and whatever the game requires. Indeed, his ability to hold on to possession and win free-kicks up the field helped keep Bournemouth largely at arm’s length during a difficult second half in which they sought to make the most of the wind being in their favour.

