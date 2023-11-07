Darren Fletcher praises Nottingham Forest's midfield, stating that it is the best it has been since promotion. He questions Bologna's decision to let Nicolas Dominguez go. Fletcher highlights the strong performance of Dominguez, Ibrahim Sangare, and Orel Mangala in the 2-0 win against Aston Villa. He also mentions the return from injury of Danilo, adding to the team's options. Fletcher believes that the midfield now has the right balance and that last year something was missing.

He expresses confidence in the trio of Sangare, Dominguez, and Mangala, stating that they can be relied upon consistently. Fletcher expects to see more from Mangala as the team improves

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOTTSLİVE: Darren Fletcher asks what Serie A side were thinking over Nicolas Dominguez dealThe latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Garibaldi Red podcast discusses Forest's midfield options after the win over Aston Villa

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Steve Cooper thanks Nottingham Forest players as brilliant gesture madeLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds came out as 2-0 winners over Aston Villa on Sunday

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Steve Cooper says show of support was Nottingham Forest at 'its finest'Latest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds beat Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Everything Sky pundits said on Nottingham Forest after victory over Aston VillaLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Curtis Davies and Karen Carney deliver verdict on brilliant victory at City Ground

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: National media verdict on 'feral' Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa atmosphereNottingham Forest match reaction from NottinghamshireLive as we take a look at how the national media reported Sunday's 2-0 City Ground victory over Aston Villa

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Manager makes Matt Turner point following Nottingham Forest keeper decisionLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds beat Aston Villa 2-0 in Premier League clash

Source: nottslive | Read more »