Dark Academia is the most wearable Halloween look you could ever try…

As far as Halloween makeup looks go, ‘dark academia’ is probably the most wearable, pared back one you could ever try. It's also just a great autumn makeup trend that will make morning getting ready just that bit more fun. It draws from the essence of the somber yet chic studious character in all of us, all infused with an everyday wearable charm that's both bewitching and approachable. It's very Wednesday Addams coded. The hashtag, which now has 5.

On my lips, I used a deep berry liquid lipstick and added a healthy gloop of clear gloss on top, which completely elevated the look. I finished with a purple-toned blush to complement the lip colour and tie the whole look together. My verdict? I'm kind of here for it. It's like the cool girl-approved way to do Halloween makeup.

