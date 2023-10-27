Danni Baird Announces Pregnancy with Husband Nicholas Volz

Danni Baird, known for her appearance on Southern Charm, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Nicholas Volz. The 39-year-old former reality TV personality shared the news on Instagram, along with a heartfelt birthday tribute to her spouse. She expressed her love for him and shared a photo of her holding a sonogram. Baird, wearing a blue dress, proudly showed off her baby bump in the picture. This is the first time she has publicly shared photos of Volz on her Instagram. Although not a full-time cast member, Baird has made multiple appearances on the Bravo TV series between 2014 and 2021 Read more:

Billie Eilish, Finneas and Janelle Monae honored with Inspiration Award at vegan fundraiser in LA:...Billie Eilish, Finneas and Janelle Monáe were honored at Support + Feed's fundraiser. Support + Feed is the plant-based food initiative founded by the famous siblings and their mother Maggie Baird. Read more ⮕

