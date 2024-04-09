Danish Ultrarunner Claims to Have Run Length of Africa Before Russ Cook

A Danish ultrarunner has claimed he ran the length of Africa 14 years before 'Hardest Geezer Russ Cook , telling the British athlete to 'get the facts correct'. Cook, 27, celebrated on Sunday after running more than 10,000 miles in 352 days from Cape Agulhas in South Africa to Ras Angela in Tunisia.
He crossed 16 countries as he ran the equivalent of 385 marathons, and claimed to be the first person to ever run the length of the African continent, all while surviving machete-wielding bandits, food poisoning and even visa problems. Yet while many are celebrating his amazing accomplishment some of his peers from the running world have called into question the legitimacy of his claim that he is the first person to run the length of the continent. The World Runners Association (WRA) have hit out claiming that one of their state member's Jesper Kenn Olsen, from Denmark, completed a similar mission in 201
