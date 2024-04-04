Danish Military Closes Shipping Route After Missile Failure

The Danish military has closed part of a major shipping route and surrounding airspace after a missile failure on a naval ship . Ships have been asked to drop anchor as the National Maritime Authority warns of potential falling missile fragments in the Great Belt strait.

The danger area is estimated to be between 5-7km from Naval Station Korsør. Specialists are on their way to solve the problem.

