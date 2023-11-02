Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Down in Tears in Trailer for David Holmes Documentary

Daniel Radcliffe broke down in tears in the first trailer for a new documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, about his injured stunt double who was left paralysed after suffering serious spinal injuries on a Harry Potter film set. David Holmes was rehearsing a flying scene involving an explosion when he plummeted to the ground while working on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in January 2009 at the Leavesden film studios near Watford

. Daniel, who also produced the documentary, described his former colleague as a 'really cool big brother' with snaps showing the pair growing up together on set. The actor, 34, then became emotional as he described the accident as 'unfair' saying his friend 'shouldn't have had to have gone through any of that'. Former gymnast David described making the movies as 'the best job in the world' before being left wheelchair boun

