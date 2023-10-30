Dangerous knife thug could face life in jail after trying to kill ex-colleague

A dangerous criminal could be facing a life sentence after trying to kill a former workmate in a brutal knife attack.

The 57 year-old already had a raft of convictions including for the same crime as well as child abuse. He was hit with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in 2010 due to the danger he posed to youngsters.

He will return to the dock for this latest crime next month. Cunningham - latterly employed at a bed shop in Ayrshire - had worked with Mr McLeod for a spell in 2022. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'. headtopics.com

The court heard claims there were later issues between the couple. She had also spoke about seeing another man. The woman later arranged to collect belongings and Cunningham joined her on the trip to Mr McLeod's flat.

Cunningham rummaged through his bag bringing out leather gloves and a black covid mask. A knife was then spotted hanging out his pocket - but claimed it was "nothing". Mr McLeod later left his flat when he suddenly felt a "sharp blow" to the back. Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said: "Gordon McLeod turned around and saw a male dressed in black trying to cover his face with his arm. headtopics.com

The victim escaped to the shop and first aid was initially given by shocked witnesses. As sirens were heard in the street, the face of Cunningham's 'goddaughter' was said to have 'dropped'.

Convicted Criminal Faces Life Sentence for Brutal Knife AttackA dangerous criminal, William Cunningham, is facing a life sentence after attempting to kill a former workmate in a brutal knife attack. Cunningham, a convicted thug and high-risk sex offender, was caught and pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge. He had a history of convictions, including child abuse, and had breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in the past. Read more ⮕

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Gordon, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron all startNewcastle team v Wolves now confirmed - Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from the Dortmund defeat. Read more ⮕

Dangerous Halloween treats that could cost dog owners a £200 billDogs are known to have a sweet tooth - but these treats could prove fatal Read more ⮕

Kyle Walker names 'dangerous' Man Utd player Man City must stop in derbyManchester City will travel to Old Trafford to face bitter rivals Man United in the Premier League on Sunday and are already expecting a tricky game Read more ⮕

Carlos Sainz fumes at Lance Stroll after dangerous near miss'Honestly! This guy!' | Sainz fumes at Stroll after dangerous near miss Read more ⮕

Dangerous, unbeaten Russian heavyweight scores vicious first-round knockout on Tyson Fury vs Francis...Arslanbek Makhmudov made a statement during his fight on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s crossover bout with Francis Ngannou. The undefeated Russian needed just 70 seconds to stop 20-4-1 fighte… Read more ⮕