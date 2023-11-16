HEAD TOPICS

Dancing On Ice bosses await Holly Willoughby's decision to return

MetroUK1 min.

Dancing On Ice bosses are said to be in crisis awaiting Holly Willoughby’s decision to return. The TV star, 42, quit This Morning daytime programme after 14 years, saying that it was ‘a difficult goodbye’, prompting an outpouring of support from her former co-stars. Her exit came just months after Phillip Schofield’s, following rumours the pair were ‘barely speaking’, as he resigned from ITV in full after a bombshell announcement that he once had an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger employee. While his replacement has yet to be announced, it’s now been claimed Holly has left Dancing On Ice bosses ‘in limbo’, despite the full line-up already having been announced and the launch show just weeks away. An insider said: ‘In many ways the producers of Dancing on Ice are in limbo until they can resolve the issue of who’ll be steering the ship when the show returns

Dancing On Ice, Holly Willoughby, Crisis, Decision, Return, This Morning, Phillip Schofield, Tension, Lineup

Dancing On Ice bosses are in crisis as they await Holly Willoughby's decision to return. Holly recently quit This Morning after 14 years, causing concern among her former co-stars. Her departure came shortly after Phillip Schofield's, amid rumors of tension between the two. While a replacement for Phillip has yet to be announced, it is now reported that Holly's decision has left Dancing On Ice bosses uncertain, despite the show's lineup already being confirmed.

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Man Arrested for Manslaughter of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonA man has been arrested for the manslaughter of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson after his death last month. The 29-year-old American ice hockey star was killed after a skate slashed his throat in a collision during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Man Arrested for Manslaughter of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonA man has been arrested for the manslaughter of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson after his death last month. The 29-year-old American ice hockey star was killed after a skate slashed his throat in a collision during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: What we know about the manslaughter case surrounding ice hockey player’s deathThere seems no desire to signal any dramatic shift in relation to Stormont, despite Suella Braverman’s high-profile sacking, there was a sense she might have complicated Rishi Sunak’s delicate attempts to broker a return to power sharing in Northern Ireland.
Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lady Amelia Windsor attends launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rinkThe Duke of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Amelia Windsor, attended the launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rink at Battersea Power Station. She was seen wearing a stylish winter coat and was accompanied by other British models and actress Rose Williams.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Strictly Come Dancing to be Broadcast Live from BlackpoolStrictly Come Dancing will be broadcast live from Blackpool this weekend. Seven celebrities and their professional partners will compete in the iconic 'Blackpool Week' at the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Fans are excited to hear behind the scenes gossip and details.
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Barry Williams Eliminated in Week Eight of Dancing CompetitionFormer professional dancer Cheryl Burke discusses the elimination of Barry Williams and the challenges of the current season. She praises Alyson Hannigan and offers advice. Read on for more insights.
Source: hellomag | Read more »