Dancer Korra Obidi Attacked with Knife and Acid in London

Dancer Korra Obidi was attacked with a knife and acid in London . She shared a video of the aftermath on Instagram and pleaded for help. She asked for anyone with information to come forward. The attacker was described as a Black female, 5 foot tall.

In the video, she was seen pouring Coke on her face to soothe her injuries and showed a yellow knife with blood on it. She was later treated by paramedics.

