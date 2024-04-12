Dancer Korra Obidi Attacked with Knife and Acid in London

Dancer Korra Obidi was attacked with a knife and acid in London . She shared a video of the aftermath on Instagram and pleaded for help. She asked for anyone with information to come forward. The attacker was described as a Black female, 5 foot tall.

In the video, she was seen pouring Coke on her face to soothe her injuries and showed a yellow knife with blood on it. She was later treated by paramedics.

Korra Obidi Dancer Attacked Knife Acid London Instagram Plea For Help Black Female Injuries Paramedics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

23 Most Romantic Hotels in London 2023: London Hotels for Couples Trips and StaycationsOn the hunt for a romantic hotel to spend Valentine's Day, or just for a spontaneous couples weekend? We've scoured the capital for the most romantic hotels in London. All you need to do is rock up, order room service and stick Love Island on.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Meet Youcef, the World Champion Irish Dancer from BelfastYoucef Belouazani from Lenadoon was named the under 19 Irish Dancing World Champion in Glasgow last week

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Nadiya Bychkova's daughter is so tall as dancer shares rare snapsThe Strictly professional shares her seven-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Diddy's dancer Tanika Ray says she knew to 'avoid him at all costs'Tanika Ray, who was formerly a backup dancer for Diddy, claimed to have experienced a 'horrific' incident while in his employ in the mid-1990s in an Instagram post from Wednesday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The 1950s Burlesque Dancer Who Challenged Florida’s Anti-LGBTQ DynamicsZorita (center) with her mother (left) and friend “Gus” (right), circa 1950s

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Kevin Clifton pay tribute to late dancer Robin...The beloved pro Latin and Ballroom dancer appeared to have been living life to the fullest, including dancing on a luxurious cruise, travelling the world and even meeting up with the mother of his former Strictly host Deborah Meaden in South Africa.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »