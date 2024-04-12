Dana White Announces Increased Bonuses for UFC 300 Card

Dana White has announced a huge change for the upcoming UFC 300 card that sent fans and fighters wild. He promised the event would be the biggest in UFC history and delivered a stacked bill, headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Both men have been involved in some of the most entertaining fights in the promotion’s history and earlier this week called for White to make a major change for this weekend’s card.

The UFC usually pay post-fight bonuses of $50,000 for the fight of the night as well as two performance of the night awards but both Holloway and Gaethje wanted this figure increased for the special card on Saturday. They echoed their sentiments at the pre-fight press conference and saw their request granted by White which sent the crowd wild. “What should it be raised to?” White asked in response to the question about bonuses, with various fighters shouting out figures ranging from $150k to $300k as the crowd grew in excitement. He shouted: “$300k - it’s done” which caused the fighters to erupt, slamming the table and applauding before starting a chant of “Dana, Dana, Dana!” With a huge bonus on the line, Saturday night’s fights now promise to be even more exciting for fans and the UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor was quick to comment on the decision. He wrote on X: “Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card

