Dan Evans suffers defeat in opening round of Monte Carlo Masters

Dan Evans suffered a straight sets defeat to Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters . The British number three dropped the first four matches in a set he went on to lose 6-1. With just under an hour and 10 minutes on the clock, Ofner was 30-0 up serving for the match but offered Evans a glimmer of hope with a couple of errors to bring it back to 30-30. However, the 27-year-old Austrian regained his composure to seal his place in the second round, 6-1 6-4.

Evans lost his first clay-court match of the season in straight sets to Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan in Marrakech last week

