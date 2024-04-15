Dan Evans knocked out of Barcelona Open

Dan Evans was knocked out of the Barcelona Open after losing 6-7 2-6 to American Brandon Nakashima on Monday. Nakashima, who is ranked No 87, will play second seed Andrey Rublev next whilst Britain's Evans falls outside of the top 50 rankings following his defeat. It was Evans' third consecutive opening round defeat on clay after the Brit also lost during the first round at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh and Monte-Carlo Open last week.

Dan Evans Barcelona Open Defeat Brandon Nakashima Top 50 Rankings Clay Court

