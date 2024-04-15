Dan Evans knocked out of Barcelona Open

Dan Evans was knocked out of the Barcelona Open after losing 6-7 2-6 to American Brandon Nakashima on Monday. Nakashima, who is ranked No 87, will play second seed Andrey Rublev next whilst Britain's Evans falls outside of the top 50 rankings following his defeat. It was Evans' third consecutive opening round defeat on clay after the Brit also lost during the first round at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh and Monte-Carlo Open last week.
Dan Evans suffers defeat in the opening round of Monte Carlo MastersBritish tennis player Dan Evans lost in straight sets to Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Evans dropped the first four matches in a set he went on to lose 6-1. Ofner won the match 6-1 6-4 and advanced to the second round. Evans had previously lost his first clay-court match of the season to Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan in Marrakech.
Dan Evans suffers defeat in opening round of Monte Carlo MastersDan Evans lost in straight sets to Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Evans dropped the first four matches in a set he went on to lose 6-1. Ofner won the match 6-1 6-4 to advance to the second round.
