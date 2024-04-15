Damon Hill advises Logan Sargeant to build himself up gradually

While 1996 World Champion Damon Hill has advised Logan Sargeant to not think he can suddenly be Max Verstappen and instead build himself up corner by corner, Pedro de la Rosa feels the Williams driver needs to be cut some slack.

Speaking about Sargeant on the F1 Nation podcast, Hill said: “There’s only so much you can do. There’s things you can affect and things you can’t affect. And the things you can affect, obviously, are the things you need to put all your focus on. And that means driving. “So if he just does a good solid job in whatever race he comes up against, and just puts all the rest of it out of his head, because there’s nothing he can do about it anyway, then we’ll see what happens.

Former F1 driver and now Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa also had some advice to hand out to Sargeant, as he urged him to work hard and keep his spirits up, though he also believes that any criticism needs to be kept in perspective, as Albon is hardly clear of blame when it comes to Williams driver crashes in F1 2024.

Damon Hill Logan Sargeant Williams F1 Racing

