Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood rock recycled textiles on the catwalk

Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood turned heads as they hit the catwalk wearing textiles recycled from King Charles's Sandringham Estate on Tuesday evening. The Great British Bake Off presenter, 84, looked fabulous in a pink and white dress and jacket to strut her stuff at the Other House in London's Kensington. To celebrate VIN + OMI's 20th anniversary, Prue showcased an outfit made from willow bark sourced from the King's Sandringham estate.

As part of the funky fashion designer's Sci-Fi Magpie range, her garments were pulped and turned into a linen-like fabric and beetroot was used to dye it. Prue appeared in high spirits as she waltzed down the black-and-white runway wearing white trainers featuring rainbow lace

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood rock recycled textiles on the catwalkDame Prue Leith and Jo Wood turned heads as they hit the catwalk wearing textiles recycled from King Charles's Sandringham Estate. Prue showcased an outfit made from willow bark sourced from the estate, with garments pulped and turned into a linen-like fabric.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dame Prue Leith, 84, to take step back from Great British Bake OffDon't go Dame Prue!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Dame Prue Leith, 84, to take step back from Great British Bake OffDon't go Dame Prue!

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Dame Prue Leith, 84, to take step back from Great British Bake OffDon't go Dame Prue!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Great British Bake Off legend stepping down as famous face to take overPrue Leith wants to have more time to deal with other commitments

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

The One Show thrown into chaos as Prue Leith drops explicit commentYou can't be saying that on The One Show, apparently.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »