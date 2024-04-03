Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood rock recycled textiles on the catwalk

Dame Prue Leith and Jo Wood turned heads as they hit the catwalk wearing textiles recycled from King Charles's Sandringham Estate on Tuesday evening. The Great British Bake Off presenter, 84, looked fabulous in a pink and white dress and jacket to strut her stuff at the Other House in London's Kensington. To celebrate VIN + OMI's 20th anniversary, Prue showcased an outfit made from willow bark sourced from the King's Sandringham estate.
As part of the funky fashion designer's Sci-Fi Magpie range, her garments were pulped and turned into a linen-like fabric and beetroot was used to dye it. Prue appeared in high spirits as she waltzed down the black-and-white runway wearing white trainers featuring rainbow lace
