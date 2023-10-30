Dame Maggie Smith In THAT Loewe Campaign Proves That We Need To Stop Giving Women A Limited Shelf Life

Like countless others, I shrieked with delight when I saw Dame Maggie Smith in Loewe's new Spring/Summer 2024 pre-collection campaign. And not just because Professor McGonagall is modelling a Puzzle bag. Rather, it's because the campaign is so politely rebellious.

In fact, she is proudly revealing decades of experience by not wearing makeup – a wonderfully refreshing trend that has made headlines recently after Pamela Anderson championed a natural look at Paris Fashion Week. It's also telling that Dame Maggie's cameo has eclipsed the other stars in the campaign, including American actress Dakota Fanning.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GlamourMagUK »

Maggie Wheeler Pays Tribute to Matthew PerryMaggie Wheeler, who played Janice in Friends, pays tribute to Matthew Perry after his tragic death. Other Friends stars also express their sorrow. Read more ⮕

Friends Star Maggie Wheeler Pays Tribute to Matthew PerryMaggie Wheeler, who played Janice on Friends, shares a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram, expressing her sadness at his loss and the joy he brought to many. Read more ⮕

Friends Star Maggie Wheeler Pays Tribute to Late Actor Matthew PerryMaggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's on-off girlfriend Janice in Friends, is the first to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her sadness and the joy he brought to many. Other Friends stars, including Paget Brewster and Morgan Fairchild, also paid their respects. Read more ⮕

No. 14 Notre Dame Dominates Pitt 58-7No. 14 Notre Dame easily defeats Pitt 58-7, with a strong defensive performance causing havoc for the Panthers. Notre Dame's defense sacked the quarterback twice and intercepted him four times. The Irish built a 51-0 lead before Pitt scored in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame's defense has been impressive throughout the season, ending Heisman hopes for several opponents. Next up, they face struggling Clemson and their sophomore quarterback. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears, Jada Pinkett Smith, and John Stamos Deliver Jaw-Dropping Tell-All BooksToxic singer Britney Spears reveals heartbreak with Justin Timberlake, Jada Pinkett Smith separates from husband Will Smith, and John Stamos shares struggles after splitting from Rebecca Romijn. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears, Jada Pinkett Smith, and John Stamos Deliver Jaw-Dropping Tell-All BooksToxic singer Britney Spears reveals heartbreak with Justin Timberlake, Jada Pinkett Smith separates from husband Will Smith, and John Stamos shares struggles after splitting from Rebecca Romijn. Read more ⮕