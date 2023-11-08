Damage to Remembrance Day 'Tommy' in Watford was not deliberate

Watford's mayor has confirmed that the damage to the Remembrance Day 'Tommy' was not deliberate. The Tommy had been installed as part of an art project called 'There But Not There' to remember those who died in the First World War. Peter Taylor stated on Facebook that he hopes the knowledge of it not being a malicious act will provide comfort to those who were hurt by the damage.

He also acknowledged that residents in Watford were shocked by the damage done to the Tommy silhouette on St Albans Road

