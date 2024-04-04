Dakota Johnson reflects on her career and desire to have children

Now, with more memorable roles in movies like– she has reflected on her decades-long career, and how her hopes of becoming a mother might soon supersede her time on set."I feel happier and more conscious of what I have, rather than what I don't have. I know who I am, and the people who know me know who I am, and that's really all that matters," Dakota recently told "Being an actor is a huge part of my identity.

I don't really know who I would be without it," she also noted, though added: "But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice.""If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull."She also explained: "I don't know how I'll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I'll want to work. But, because I don't have that at the moment, I'm trying to take advantage of the adventures no

Dakota Johnson Career Children Actor Identity Choice Motherhood Adventures

