Dakota Johnson Honored for Mental Health Advocacy

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson receives recognition for her efforts in raising awareness for mental health. She shares a funny anecdote about her partner Chris Martin's support during her speech.

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson was honored for her advocacy for mental health. During her speech, she shared a rare insight into her relationship with partner Chris Martin and how he supports her. She recounted a humorous moment when he pointed out her choice of clothing, a Cats T-shirt, which made her realize she was struggling but also lifted her spirits.

