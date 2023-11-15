Dakota Johnson Honored for Mental Health Advocacy

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson was honored for her advocacy for mental health. During her speech, she shared a rare insight into her relationship with partner Chris Martin and how he supports her. She recounted a humorous moment when he pointed out her choice of clothing, a Cats T-shirt, which made her realize she was struggling but also lifted her spirits.

