Dakota Fanning stuns in backless gown at Ripley premiere

Dakota Fanning wowed in a sexy backless gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming series Ripley, which hits Netflix next week. While arriving to Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday, the Uptown Girls star, 30, appeared radiant as she strutted down the red carpet and smiled at photographers as she posed for various solo shots. The performer, originally from Conyers, Georgia, portrays Marge Sherwood previously portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999's The Talented Mr. Ripley.

For the occasion, the Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, who rose to fame as a child actress on films such as Man on Fire and Charlotte's Web, rocked a one-shoulder white dress, designed by Fendi, and a pair of dazzling statement earrings

