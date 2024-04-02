Dakota Ditcheva's Ultimate Goal: Headlining at Manchester City's Stadium

Dakota Ditcheva could win $1million this year, but she says her ultimate goal is to headline at Manchester City’s stadium. In 2024, she’ll be testing herself against the best 125lb fighters in MMA. Ditcheva will first face Lisa Mauldin at PFL 1 on April 4 before potentially moving on to fights with former champions. The eventual winner of PFL’s first flyweight tournament will take home a $1 million cheque, like spurned UFC hopeful.

While the lifelong ‘Citizens’ fan is excited about the prospect of becoming a millionaire, she’s ultimately dreaming of achieving something that money can’t buy. "Oh my God," Ditcheva said when the prospect of a future fight at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was brought up. "Honestly, if I could fight at the Etihad and we could put a show on there, that would just be out of this world. It would be crazy, but I’m still 25 so I feel like it will happen one day.

