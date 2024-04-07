Daizen Maeda scores second-fastest goal in Celtic vs Rangers history

Daizen Maeda scored the second-fastest goal in the history of matches between Celtic and Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon. Maeda's strike is only beaten by Chris Sutton who scored after 19 seconds in a match against Rangers for Celtic . Daizen Maeda pounces on James Tavernier 's error to give Celtic the lead vs Rangers inside the first THIRTY seconds - watch live on. A long ball over the top from Joe Hart set the chase between James Tavernier and Maeda.

Tavernier ought to have cleared or played back to Jack Butland but inexplicably did neither as he appeared to expect the goalkeeper to race out to clear the ball. After realizing Butland was remaining in his box, Tavernier looked to hook clear but only clattered the ball off Maeda's outstretched leg.

Daizen Maeda Goal Celtic Rangers Ibrox Chris Sutton James Tavernier Joe Hart Jack Butland

