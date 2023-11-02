Daily strawberry consumption could help reduce dementia risk for middle-aged individuals

The research was recently published in the journal Nutrients.

Both strawberries and blueberries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have been implicated in a variety of berry health benefits such as metabolic and cognitive enhancements. There is epidemiological data suggesting that people who consume strawberries or blueberries regularly have a slower rate of cognitive decline with aging."

In addition to containing anthocyanins, Krikorian said strawberries contain additional micronutrients called ellagitannins and ellagic acid that have been associated with health benefits. "This study assessed whether strawberry consumption might improve cognitive performance and metabolic health in this population and, if so, whether there might be an association between cognitive enhancement and reduced metabolic disturbance," he said. headtopics.com

Over a period of 12 weeks, the participants were asked to abstain from berry fruit consumption of any kind except for a daily packet of supplement powder to be mixed with water and consumed with breakfast. Half of the participants received powders that contained the equivalent of one cup of whole strawberries (the standard serving size), while the other half received a placebo.

Those in the strawberry powder group had diminished memory interference, which is consistent with an overall improvement in executive ability. The strawberry-treated participants also had a significant reduction of depressive symptoms, which Krikorian said can be understood as a result from "enhanced executive ability that would provide better emotional control and coping and perhaps better problem-solving." headtopics.com

