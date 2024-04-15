Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today

It’s Monday, and one star sign will be let down by a loved one today, while another will impress those in high places.
From Aries through to Pisces, here's what today could bring for your horoscope - and what you can do to be prepared. Gemini Keep looking on the bright side. There is plenty going on to enhance the more positive aspects of your nature and keeping your thoughts positive helps improve your health. If you are in pain a medical professional will make suggestions on how to reduce discomfort. Don’t feel you are wasting their time by booking an appointment.
Virgo If you are about to sign up for a new diet, health or exercise regime, keep telling yourself that you will find the willpower, stamina and determination to stick to it. Believe in yourself and believe in your ability to achieve those goals you are now setting for yourself. Sagittarius A complicated situation is not one of your making. You are having to change plans and take action to help someone else. An arrangement that has felt restrictive is coming to an end. You will find happiness again even though this may mean having to plant new seeds elsewhere.
