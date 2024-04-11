Daily Astrology Forecasts

Today's daily forecasts have been compiled by astrologer Russell Grant , who has been reading star signs for more than 50 years. Aries Planning ahead and preparation can help you overcome problems you are now experiencing. Being prepared for blips gives you a chance to have contingency plans in place. When obstacles do arise, do what it takes to go with the flow. Taurus If you’re learning new skills or starting a complicated course of study and there is something you don’t understand, speak up.

If you keep struggling on alone hoping things will click, your peers will leave you behind. Don’t hide in the background. Step forward and ask plenty of questions. Gemini A workmate or neighbour is acting with no thought for anyone but themselves. You have a reputation for being a good mediator. People respect your logical stance when helping to resolve conflict. Even so, it won’t be easy to persuade someone to put their selfish desires aside to think in terms of the community. Cancer It would be better to face up to problems than to bury your head in the sand. Whether it is financial or business fears that are weighing on your mind, doing nothing is not going to make problems go away. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a professional. Leo If you aren’t happy in your job or you don’t feel appreciated in work you do on a voluntary basis, the time has come to look for something new. Even if it means attending a number of interviews, it will be worth it if you land a plum positio

Astrology Daily Forecasts Russell Grant

