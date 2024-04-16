Dad's Innovative Solution to Children's Eating Habits

Noel Davis, 50, who lives in Formby, has over 50 years of experience in food manufacturing and distribution across several different businesses. Much of his focus was on buying frozen products for Farmfoods and other outlets, often creating his own original brands.
Oops Food Clearance is located in St Helens, with the products made in the KP Frozen Food facility in Birkenhead. But it is when he spotted what his children - Dara, 18, Aoife, 17 and Rory, 15 - were having for their tea that sparked a change in approach. As a result, under the brand of MJ's Diner, Noel has created Air Fryer Ready Meals, which launched last Monday, April 8. Instead of buying products separately and putting them into an Air Fryer, these contain all the ingredients needed for a meal in a bag which is stored in the freezer.
“They have to be sauce based products, such as a curry. You could never get a crispy ready meal. With the air fryer, you can. It just delivers a vastly superior meal. It's just as good as any you'll get from a chip shop." “We expect it to be everywhere quite quickly. It's absolutely flying out. We need to get as much volume behind it before other big brands start to copy it. We’re absolutely the first. We've had to recruit an extra 50 staff in Birkenhead to cope with demand.
Noel admitted he had been taken by surprise by the popularity of air fryers in recent years. He said: “When you look at any other gadgets you see, they're all gimmicks that have a short lifespan.
