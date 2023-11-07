Dad-of-Six Caught Smuggling 30,000 Cigarettes Through Manchester Airport

A dad-of-six claimed 30,000 cigarettes were for 'personal use' after ignoring the duty free signs at Manchester Airport. Elvis Agbontaen, 43, was among a trio men from south London who had tried to smuggle over 100,000 cigarettes into the UK, but were all caught red-handed at various airports.

The three fathers - who have 12 children between them - pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty in relation to tobacco products after being caught with suitcases packed with Nigerian cigarettes, totalling over 116,000 smokes - a total of £35,000 in tobacco duty which they tried to hide from the UK tax system, MyLondon reports. Agbontaen was first clocked by airport staff when returning from Nigeria to Heathrow on February 16 2020. Rather than declaring his load, the dad-of-six rolled his suitcase through the 'green channel', which is used by passengers who have nothing to declare. When he was intercepted, duty officers found 36,000 non-UK cigarettes, worth over £10,000, Southwark Crown Court heard. He was released under investigation but less than a month later, on March 16, tried the same trick again, this time failing checks on his way to Manchester Airport from Nigeria via Amsterda

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.Manchester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Manchester City, Manchester United, Greater Manchester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Dad said 30,000 cigarettes were for 'personal use' after landing in ManchesterElvis Agbontaen, 43, was among a trio men who had tried to smuggle over 100,000 cigarettes into the UK

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »