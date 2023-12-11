Dad loses over eight stone after returning to football and ditching takeaways

A dad who lost more than eight stone in 10 months after returning to football and ditching takeaways said he now looks forward to kicking a ball around with his son when he’s older, and has credited the sport for improving his mental health after feeling isolated. Chris Johnstone, 37, a finance assistant, joined the MAN v FAT weight-loss programme in February this year, after thinking he “would never play football again”, and feeling isolated after moving from Scotland to Blackpool for work.

Taking on weekly weigh-ins and football games, Chris cut out takeaways from his diet and joined a gym, which saw him drop more than eight stone in 10 months. Now the dad-of-two says his energy levels have greatly increased, he no longer “falls asleep all the time” and is looking forward to playing a game of football with his son when he is olde





