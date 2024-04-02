Dad fighting for life after being diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour

A 'brave' dad who first went to hospital with a severe headache is now fighting for his life after being told he had an aggressive brain tumour. Mark Downey, 44, from Bolton, first complained of a headache last September, but knew something wasn't quite right. He went to hospital, before scans quickly revealed he had a grade four glioblastoma, a fast-growing cancerous tumour. It was a whirlwind that his mum Eileen described as something 'very sudden' that 'turned their lives upside down'.
What followed was surgery and months of gruelling chemotherapy and radiation treatments for the dad-of-three. READ MORE: Family's heartbreak after mum told she may only have a few weeks left to live following devastating Good Friday diagnosis After risky operations to remove the tumour, the genetics of the tumour were revealed as IDH wild type unmethylated, which his family say has a poor response to chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatmen
