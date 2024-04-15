Dad Contemplates Suicide After 'Vindictive' Fine from DWP

A dad was left without a home and contemplating suicide after being hit with a 'vindictive' fine from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for being paid too much Carer's Allowance , which ultimately forced him to sell his house or face imprisonment. George Henderson, 64, from Leyland, Lancashire, was mistakenly paid under £110 in benefits, leading to a benefit fraud prosecution by the DWP in 2018, which resulted in him having to sell his two-bedroom home.
In a recent admission, the DWP conceded in a letter that he likely made an innocent error. The Mirror reports that prosecutors accused him of disregarding annual reminders to declare any changes in circumstances and falsely claiming he was unemployed. The stress of the situation drove him to attempt suicide, and he has been unable to return to work since the court case. Now, amid public outrage and calls from charities for a system overhaul, he is considering appealing his sentence again. Henderson wrote to Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, detailing his struggle and his efforts to overturn his conviction on appeal. Astonishingly, he received an apologetic response from the DWP, though they did not offer compensation
