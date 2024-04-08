Dachshund Requires Surgery After Swallowing Wooden Skewer

A quick Dachshund gobbled up an accidentally dropped chicken kebab - only to end up needing life-saving surgery. For the tasty morsel contained not only meat and vegetables but also a two-inch wooden skewer . Pup Stanley underwent an operation to remove the skewer and amazed vets discovered not only the offending object but also other items including pieces of a plastic toy. Now dog owners are being urged to get their pets checked if they think their pet has swallowed something they shouldn't.

Dachshund Stanley pounced and swallowed the two-inch wooden stick whole after his owner Helen Stout accidently dropped the snack on the floor. Helen rushed the greedy two-year-old to Windsor Veterinary Surgery in Gateacre near her home where a vet referred him to Rutland House Veterinary Hospital in St Helens which provides 24-hour emergency care. Rutland House Vets’ veterinary team tried to remove the skewer by gastroscopy, where a tiny camera on a slim, flexible tool is inserted through the mouth and into the stomach to locate foreign objects so they can be removed without the need for surgery. However, other contents in Stanley’s stomach made it too difficult to safely retrieve the offending object, so vet surgeon Stephanie Walsh surgically removed it – along with an intact cherry tomato, pieces of plastic from a toy, and remains of a chew he had not digested properl

