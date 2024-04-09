D-Link Urges Replacement of Expired NAS Devices Due to Security Vulnerabilities

D-Link is advising owners of expired NAS devices to replace them with newer ones due to security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The devices, which reached their end-of-service date years ago, have a backdoor enabled by hardcoded credentials , allowing attackers to remotely execute code on the device. User data is believed to be at risk. The vulnerabilities were first published by a researcher on March 26, who recommended applying vendor patches that would never arrive.
Over 92,000 vulnerable devices were found facing the internet, with the majority in the UK
