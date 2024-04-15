D Day 80 Commemorations to Take Place in UK and France

Known as D Day , the official D Day 80 commemorations involving world leaders are being arranged to take place throughout the UK and France to acknowledge this significant and meaningful occasion. The D Day 80 commemoration for the Ribble Valley will take place on Sunday afternoon 2nd June. Clive Greenwood, producer of the event, commented, “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to put together the D Day 80 commemoration for the Ribble Valley. D Day 1944 was not just another historic date.

Preparation and planning of the D Day commemoration for the Ribble Valley has also taken many months by the Ribble Valley Music Festival. This has involved sourcing and working closely with artists and with the venue, and intensive research into information to put together an authentic programme of intriguing information, stories of bravery, staggering statistics, and selected music content which relates to each sequence.

