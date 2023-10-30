D&D's latest physical book has been delayed due to bad luck of the draw: 'The defect rate is too high. I cannot in good conscience ship this stock'

He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer.

He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: pcgamer »

Ferrari Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Isozaki takes the fastest timeMotohiko Isozaki took pole in the Finali Mondiali Ferrari Coppa Shell AM by six-hundredths of a second ahead of a fast Martinus Richter. Baerwaldt third ahead of Scudieri. Read more ⮕

First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealedThe first details of the inaugural FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship, which will begin in 2024, have been revealed with Yamaha machinery powering the class. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series Game 2 preview: Matchups, odds, x-factor, analysisThe Diamondbacks lost in crushing fashion in Game 1. Can they bounce back for Game 2? Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup: Australia bolster semi-final ambitions with frenetic five-run win over New ZealandAustralia held their nerve to beat New Zealand by just five runs in a thrilling Cricket World Cup group match in Dharamsala. Read more ⮕

Ferrari Trofeo Pirelli and AM World Finals: Amazing pole for DonnoEliseo Donno powered to an extraordinary pole in Qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli and AM World Finals. The Italian was over 1 second ahead of the first of his rivals, Thomas Fleming. Third quickest time for Adrian Sutil. Read more ⮕

See World's Strongest Men and Women in action at M&S Bank ArenaThe competitors are said to be facing off as they are tested to 'carry cars' Read more ⮕