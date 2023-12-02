Cycplus Cube Mini Pump: Lightweight and Compact Tyre Inflator

Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is a lightweight and compact pump that is perfect for reinflating and topping up tyres, especially tubeless ones. With its all-alloy body and solid construction, it is easy to fit into your tool kit and can be carried in a seatpack, jersey pocket, or tool bottle. The pump is powered by a battery and has a button for easy operation. It comes with a silicone cover for protection and although not waterproof, it should be fine if accidentally dropped in a puddle.





