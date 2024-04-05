Cyclists Found Equally to Blame for Serious Collision on National Cycle Route

Two cyclists who were involved in a serious collision on a National Cycle Route have been found equally to blame for the crash by a judge. The cyclists were traveling at twice the safe speed and were oblivious to each other's presence when the crash occurred.

One of the riders required resuscitation after his heart stopped.

