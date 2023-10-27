A paramedic suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run cycling incident. Jack Talbot was cycling in Ulverston where he lives when he was involved in a serious crash with a car.

The 30-year-old was in a critical condition and sustained a serious brain injury, a T7 spinal fracture, a broken shoulder blade, rib fractures and a collapsed lung. He had to be airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital when the crash happened in July 2017.Since then, Jack has organised several cycling events to raise thousands of pounds for the Great North Air Ambulance.

This is the fourth year of the event, aptly called The Struggle Hill Climb, but the first time it will be hosting the RTTC National Hill Climb Championship. The event will be taking place on October 20 on a closed road from Ambleside to the Kirkstone Pass Inn at the top of The Struggle, with riders setting off from Ambleside at 30 second intervals from 9.01am. headtopics.com

The 2.67-mile-long course features three savage pitches of over 20% gradients and includes a total of 1,175ft of ascent. This year the event is proudly sponsored by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors and the iconic local brands, Wheelbase Cycles and Romney's Kendal Mint Cake, together with prizes donated by Hunt Wheels, Wahoo, Voom Nutrition and Fell Brewery.

Jack said: “The Struggle Hill Climb has become an iconic fixture in the UK’s Hill Climb calendar already and I am honoured that we have been selected to host the Nationals in only our fourth year, but the most important aspect for me is that the added entries and attention will allow us to raise vastly more funds for GNAAS. This year’s event has already guaranteed over £8,000 for the choppers. headtopics.com

