Cyclist Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict

After a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, jurors deliberated for two hours before handing down a guilty verdict against Kaitlin Armstrong for the murder of cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Wilson, an emerging talent in gravel riding, was found dead in an Austin apartment in May 2022 from three gunshot wounds. Prosecutors argued that Armstrong had killed Wilson in an alleged love triangle including pro cyclist Colin Strickland, who also testified during the trial.

Defense attorneys, however, said that Armstrong was simply caught up in a “nightmare” of circumstantial evidence . In the aftermath of the shooting, Armstrong traveled to Costa Rica, where she was apprehended by authorities five weeks later. She also tried to flee custody shortly before the trial. On Thursday, a jury found Armstrong guilty of second-degree murder. Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison, and her sentence will likely be issued on Friday





Read more: BİKERUMOR » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raidThe Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

METROUK: Third man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark CavendishA third man has been found guilty over a robbery in which a knife-wielding gang stormed into the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta, threatening them and stealing luxury watches.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raidThe Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Mark Cavendish: Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist and wife in knifepoint raidA 27-year-old man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife in a knifepoint raid at their home two years ago.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Woman accused of murdering professional cyclist in Texas tracked her on Strava exercise app, prosecutors sayKaitlin Armstrong is charged with murdering Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old elite cyclist who had allegedly been romantically involved with the same man as her.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

NECN: Woman Accused of Killing Vermont Cyclist in Texas Charged With MurderKaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah Wilson after discovering the athlete had been romantically involved with her cyclist partner.

Source: NECN | Read more »