A cyclist was mistakenly pulled over by the police for using a mobile phone while riding on the road. However, the cyclist was actually saving footage of a close pass from a lorry driver on his bike camera. The officer later lectured the cyclist for not wearing a helmet or hi-vis, warning him of the potential dangers.

