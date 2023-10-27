Customers to again be paid for not using electricity as Ofgem approves Demand Flexibility Service for this winter

Households and businesses can again be paid for cutting electricity use during times of high consumption. The Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) will once more be in operation this winter, from 30 October, the energy regulator Ofgem and National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) have announced. Homes with smart meters, an electronic device measuring electricity use, can sign up to the scheme as can businesses large and small.

Energy users can sign up via their energy provider. Last time, 31 providers registered to provide the DFS and £11m was paid out to the 1.6 million participants. Enough energy to power nearly 10 million homes - 3,300 megawatt hours - was saved across the 22 times that users were asked to power down last winter. Those who sign up to the service will receive a guaranteed acceptance price of £3 per kilowatt hour not used for at least six of the test events being run.

