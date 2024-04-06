Customers Rave About 'Miracle' Cream for Silky Skin

Boots customers are raving about a 'miracle' cream that's being hailed as essential for anyone donning spring or summer frocks. Those plagued by ' chicken skin ' condition say they have stumbled upon a gem for achieving silky, flawless skin, just in time for the holiday season. The Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion is priced at £22.55 with the product promising to live up to its name and revamp your skin within a mere 'four days'.

This lotion is designed for those battling issues such as dry, coarse skin, ingrown hairs and particularly Keratosis Pilaris, commonly referred to as 'chicken skin'. This condition arises when keratin, a type of protein, blocks hair follicles, leading to small bumps, either white or red in appearance, reports the Manchester Evening News. Praise for the Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion is abundant on the Boots website, where it has garnered 87 five-star review

Boots Cream Miracle Silky Skin Chicken Skin Keratosis Pilaris Lotion Reviews

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

River Island Selling Designer-Look Boots for £10 in SaleRiver Island is offering a pair of boots that resemble a designer version at a significantly lower price. The Chain Block Heel Ankle Boots have a similar look to Saint Laurent's £1,105 Beau 75 Horsebit patent-leather boots. The River Island boots, priced at £10 in the sale, feature a matching patent leather-look, low block heel, and gold hardware. Although there are slight differences in the gold detailing, opting for the high street alternative can save shoppers around £1,095. The boots are yet to be reviewed online, but other retailers offer similar options.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Boots shoppers hail 'magic' cream as 'only product' to banish 'chicken skin'The Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion has shoppers are raving about the results it has given them in just a few days

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Boots shoppers' 'new favourite cream' that 'soaks up wrinkles' just £10 in saleThe cult-favourite No7 Pure Retinol Night Repair Cream is heavily discounted to just £10 - but only for today.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Boots shoppers hail £10 cream as key to looking '20 years younger' in two weeksTypically retailing £34.95, the Boots No7 Retinol anti-ageing cream has been slashed to just £10 for today only

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Cleared my eczema in under 1 week' – Boots slashes 'soothing' face cream to £10If you're looking for an affordable solution to dry and itchy eczema patches on your face, this user-loved calming and soothing cream from Boots' Derm Solutions range has been slashed from £15 to £10 today

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Best-selling cream that helps to 'reduce wrinkles' now £10 at BootsThe Roc Retinol Correxion Wrinkle Correct Night Cream is usually £32.99

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »