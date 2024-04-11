Customers Demand Refunds for Lantern Festival Tickets Amid Scam Rumours

Customers are demanding refunds for £50 lantern festival tickets after rumours swirled on social media that it was a 'scam'. Its videos show lanterns soaring upwards, with fireworks colouring the sky behind. Some of the clips have amassed more than a million views, with dozens of Brits begging the festival to come to their town. The Lantern Festival UK was selling individual tickets for £35, couples' tickets for £50 and groups of four for £75.

But, after people claimed the events appeared to be a scam as cities wouldn't allow that many lanterns to be sent into the air, customers are seeking refunds

Customers Refunds Lantern Festival Tickets Scam Social Media Videos Rumours Lanterns Fireworks Festival VIP Music Festival Thailand The Lights Fest Individual Tickets Couples' Tickets Groups Cities Locations Website Councils London

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Revellers demand refunds for Lantern Festival after 'scam' claimsLantern Festival UK is selling tickets for gatherings in Birmingham and London over the next three months at which people will be allowed to release fire lanterns into the night sky.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Lantern Festival branded 'the next Fyre Festival' amid 'scam' claims as revellers demand ticket refundsA lantern festival has been branded 'Britain's Fyre Festival' amid claims the event is a 'social media scam', with revellers left demanding refunds for their tickets.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Revellers demand refunds for Lantern Festival after 'scam' claimsLantern Festival UK is selling tickets for gatherings in Birmingham and London over the next three months at which people will be allowed to release fire lanterns into the night sky.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Revellers demand refunds for Lantern Festival after 'scam' claimsLantern Festival UK is selling tickets for gatherings in Birmingham and London over the next three months at which people will be allowed to release fire lanterns into the night sky.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

M&S shoppers make demand after item returns 'by popular demand'The Chocolate Bouche Cake is back in M&S cafés - but not everyone is happy

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New Free Cosmetics in Fortnite: Lantern Trials EventEpic Games has released new free cosmetic items in Fortnite through the Lantern Trials event. Players have a limited time to join the event and unlock three new cosmetics, including the Nightblade pickaxe. This guide provides all the necessary information about the event and free items.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »