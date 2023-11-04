Curzon Ashton player-manager Craig Mahon reflects on special FA Cup memories

FA Cup first-round weekend is a fixture for the football calendar but for Curzon Ashton player-manager Craig Mahon it means more than most. Nine years ago a memorable 24 hours saw him welcome the arrival of his twin boys on a Friday, before grabbing the winner for non-league Chester as they upset then-fourth-tier Southend United to reach round two on the Saturday

. He'll be aiming to write another chapter when Curzon take on National League title contenders Barnet at the Tameside Stadium this afternoon. "I always have a special affiliation for the cup because it reminds me of my family and what it is all about and I will use it tomorrow when I speak to the boys before the game," said Mahon, speaking to the Manchester Evening News. "That will live with me forever and my boys." READ MORE: Formula 1 chief confirms United takeover talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe READ MORE: United get Raphael Varane boost ahead of Fulham trip His two lads, nine next week, will be in the crowd as Curzon aim to spring a surprise and reach round two for only the third time in their history. The club are 14th in the National League North but are just four points off the play-off places as they strive for improvement on and off the pitch. The part-timers are putting more emphasis on work in the community to engage with supporters and potential new fans, as well as building the link between the first team and the club's junior set-u

