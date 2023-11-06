Curtis Allen Praises Carrick Rangers Teammate Danny Purkis

Curtis Allen praises his Carrick Rangers teammate Danny Purkis for his impressive performance in the Irish League. Purkis scored two goals against Glentoran, bringing his total to seven league goals for the season. Allen believes that Purkis still has more to offer and describes him as full of energy and potential. He acknowledges that Purkis is still learning but appreciates his ability to run behind teams and create scoring opportunities.

Allen, who scored the winning goal in the match, is supportive of Purkis and aims to help him improve

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Curtis Allen hails strike partner but believes there is even more to comeCarrick Rangers frontman delighted with performance in win over Glentoran

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Danny Dyer 'tipped' to join I'm a Celebrity as EastEnders co-star drops clueAs the 23rd series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fast approaches, EastEnders legend Danny Dyer's name has cropped up once again as a potential campmate

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Luis Diaz returns as Curtis Jones absence explained for Liverpool trip to LutonLiverpool starting line-up and full confirmed team news from Jurgen Klopp for Premier League fixture at Luton Town

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

BBCEMT: Architect calls for golf courses to be opened to housingArchitect Russell Curtis says he is being 'deliberately provocative' to spark a debate on land use.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Danny Murphy praises two Man United players following win vs FulhamMan United battled hard to edge past Fulham on Saturday, sealing a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Lily Allen reveals she is auditioning for US drama school after her West End debut and and admits...Lily Allen talks about crossroad moments in her life as part of new campaign with Giorgio Armani.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »