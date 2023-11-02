Cucho Hernandez can't be stopped! Colombian striker scores two as Columbus Crew dominate Atlanta United in first MLS Playoff match

It was a dominant performance from the home side, who opened the scoring just minutes before the halftime whistle though their Designated Player forward Hernandez. The Colombian made a blistering run down the left side of the pitch and fired with his left foot near-post, beating ex-U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Cucho struck again six minutes into the second half, notching his brace from the penalty spot after Crew attacker Alexandru Matan was fouled and brought down. The Crew took game one in dominant fashion, but now they head to the largest stadium in MLS and have to play on turf. The advantage lies with Atlanta for game two, but Columbus can advance next match with a second-consecutive victory.Cucho Hernandez: Columbus's record signing has been brilliant since arriving in the league, but in 2023 he's taken things to another level.

